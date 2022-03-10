From World War II books to his versatility ... Damian Willemse is a ’special human being’

Cape Town - What is Damian Willemse’s best position? It is one of the lingering questions in South African rugby and the man himself is still not too sure ahead of his 50th cap for the Stormers in Sunday’s United Rugby Championship clash against Zebre in Stellenbosch (6.05pm kick-off).

That doesn’t mean that he doesn’t know what is required at the highest level. Rather, the 23-year-old – who hails from Strand, a seaside suburb on the outskirts of Cape Town – is perhaps a master of all trades in the backline. Almost like the free attacking role in football enjoyed by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah, Willemse is able to flit between flyhalf, inside centre and fullback with ease. In fact, Stormers coach John Dobson said yesterday that he was even considered at wing for the recent Connacht encounter, due to the windy conditions in Galway.

That is the kind of versatility that Willemse provides, and it is ostensibly what’s keeping him in the Springbok selection mix as well. Following his battles at flyhalf in the past, he has excelled at No 12 and 15 for the Stormers in the URC, but the queue is quite lengthy in both positions for the Boks – Damian de Allende, Frans Steyn and Andre Esterhuizen in midfield, and Willie le Roux, Aphelele Fassi and Warrick Gelant at the back. So, being able to roam around the backline is an asset to the playmaker.

“I’ve been really enjoying the role, and I think it’s really developed my skill-set. Coming from the end-of-year tour with the Springboks, I learnt a lot there,” Willemse said yesterday. “So, I really think I made a lot of strides in my game. A lot of people are thinking that I should settle into one role, but, as I’ve said numerous times, I am enjoying the role.

“Some people might see it as a negative, but I’m trying to be as positive and open-minded about it as I can. “At the Springboks, I am considered as a utility back, and I can play three positions. It’s kinda my role, and as I said, I am able to play more than two positions, which is a benefit for us as a team. “I wouldn’t say it’s about settling in one position. Already now with the (Stormers) team, I have been playing 12 and 15, so it’s probably going to be between those two positions. But there is no such thing for me as playing one position – I can cover multiple positions. I am happy to do that role.”

Dobson agreed that Willemse’s performance at No 12 in the 19-17 loss to Connacht was “world-class”, and he stated that the immense physicality displayed in that role was “possibly an indication of where we might use him in future”.

But the Stormers mentor gave an interesting insight into Willemse the man as well. “If you work with this guy and understand the depth of this human being, aside from the rugby player … In 2017, when he made his Currie Cup debut, we went to the Kimberley Mine Museum, and you had to pay R40 to find out more about miners from Thaba ’Nchu or something like that. The only player who did that was Damian Willemse,” Dobson said. “He was reading a 700-page book about World War II and Hitler in 2017. If there’s any charitable cause, if it’s any player’s birthday … Let alone what he puts in on the training field and playing field, he is one of the most special people I’ve ever had the chance to work with.