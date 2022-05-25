Glasgow Warriors snap up Bulls lock Sintu Manjezi

Cape Town — Former Bulls and Cheetahs lock Sintu Manjezi has been snapped up by United Rugby Championship outfit Glasgow Warriors and will join the side at the end of June, Glasgow confirmed on Wednesday. While with the Bulls last year, the 27-year-old Manjezi suffered a long-term knee injury. He joined the Pretoria side from the Cheetahs in 2020.

"I’m looking forward to playing for Glasgow and taking on a new challenge," Manjezi said. "The opportunity of experiencing a new club outside of South Africa was one I couldn’t turn down.” South Africans Oli Kebble, Kyle Steyn, and JP du Preez all part of Glasgow’s group.

"I’ve played with Kyle Steyn previously and he speaks really highly of the club’s culture, the hard work that the players put in and its ambitions. "I think my skillset will compliment Glasgow’s style of play — I like to play with ball in hand and carry hard. "I can’t wait to get up to Glasgow and put in the hard yards every single day and earn the right to wear the jersey."

Glasgow head coach Danny Wilson added: "Sintu is the type of attacking presence we wanted to add to our depth in the pack. "It’s great to bolster our second-row options with another exciting player that brings a real carrying presence and good set piece skillset — Sintu also brings the added bonus of being able to play at six. "We’re looking forward to welcoming him to Scotstoun in the summer ahead of the new season."

