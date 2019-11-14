PORT ELIZABETH – A trip to Irish province Connacht at the end of the month will give the Isuzu Southern Kings an opportunity to take what their coach Robbie Kempson regards as their next step in the Guinness Pro14.
The former Springbok prop was rightly elated after having to bite his nails in the tense final minutes of his team’s 16-14 win over the Ospreys in Swansea last weekend. In a game played in inclement conditions, the Kings built up enough of a buffer in the first half, where they led 13-0, to hang on with desperate but impressive defence when the Ospreys forwards were dominant in the second half.
While Kempson praised his team and lauded them for the commitment they showed in their gutsy win, what he would like to see now that they have broken their duck when it comes to winning on the road in the competition is for them to make an adjustment to their thinking when they do go into a lead.
“I think a big experience from this game is that in future when we get a lead we must rather try and extend it as opposed to sitting back a bit,” said Kempson.
“I felt against the Ospreys that we were guilty of falling into the mindset of wanting to defend the lead once we were ahead. That can be a mistake, and it nearly was against the Ospreys. But we had a young team playing for us and it will be a learning curve for them.”