Impressive Lions secure bonus point win over Ospreys

Durban — The Lions proved impregnable on defence and ruthlessly efficient on the attack to sweep aside the Ospreys 45-15 at Emirates Airline Park on Friday evening. The challenge for the Ospreys had been to be the first European team to win in South Africa since the competition shifted to this country and the local teams had enjoyed clean sweeps for two weekends, but they failed miserably against a Lions team that is growing in confidence with every outing.

They have now won three in a row and are climbing up the URC ladder after a lengthy period in the doldrums. Bonus point try secured by the Emirates @LionsRugbyCo. ✅@Vodacom #URC #LIOvOSP #NorthvsSouth #SSRugby pic.twitter.com/M1oOr9Z49M — vodacomrugby (@VodacomRugga) March 25, 2022 The Welshmen had their fair share of possession and were adept at taking the ball through the phases but the hallmark of the resurgent Lions is their defence. Jordan Hendrikse missed a sitter in the 12 minute to open the scoring but a minute later there was a well-taken try by right wing Rabz Maxwane, who was set up by a fine break by in-form centre Burger Odendaal.

Bok legend Jaque Fourie is certainly earning his keep as their defence coach and after an age of battering away at the Lions defence, the most the Ospreys could muster was a penalty by flyhalf Josh Adams. Morne van den Berg dots down twice as the Emirates Lions roar to a 45-15 win over Ospreys in the Vodacom #URC. The Joburg side ran in seven tries earning a bonus point for their effort 🏉 pic.twitter.com/UFqj76RXoD — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) March 25, 2022 Odendaal truly is in the best form of his life and as half-time approached he broke clean through the defence to give scrumhalf Morne van den Beg a clear run to the posts. Hendrikse’s conversion made it 14-3 at halftime.

Just three minutes after the break, the Lions handsomely extended their lead when flanker Franke Horn bashed over after a prolonged period of pressure. The Ospreys’ British and Irish Lions scrumhalf, Rhys Webb darted over after a lineout maul to give the Welsh hope at 21-10 but the Lions quickly bounced back with a pearler of a try when outside centre Wandisile Simelane set up Van den Berg for his second scamper to the posts. A rare mistake by the Lions on attack provided Ospreys centre Michael Collins — the New Zealander who used to play for the Blues — an intercept try but again the Lions struck back after conceding a try, with Manuel Rass wrestling over near the corner, and when Edwill van der Merwe outstripped the tiring defence for a 50m try, it had become a rout.

Substitute scrumhalf Andre Warner came on to score his team’s seventh try of a very satisfying evening for the home team. Scorers Lions - 45: Tries: Rabz Maxwane, Morne van den Berg (2), Franke Horn, Manuel Rass, Edwill van der Merwe, Andre Warner. Conversions: Jordan Hendrikse (5)

