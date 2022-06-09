IOL Sport Show: Bulls hoping to overcome the odds as Stormers eye elusive major final

Cape Town - In the latest episode of the IOL Sports Show with host Zaahier Adams, our rugby analysts Ashfak Mohamed, Mike Greenaway and Wynona Louw have come together to preview a blockbuster weekend of United Championship Rugby semi-finals. The Bulls face an almighty challenge in Dublin where they face the champions Leinster on Friday evening at 8:30pm (SA time).

Story continues below Advertisement

The Irish side are a powerhouse unit and are firm favourites to overwhelm Jake White’s Bulls side. However, our analysts believe that through typical South African grit and determination they may just be a massive surprise on the offering. The second semi-final has Cape Town buzzing like it's 1999 again with the in-form Stormers set to host Ulster at DHL Stadium at 3pm on Saturday afternoon. The Stormers are on a nine-game winning streak and are hoping to reach their first major final since the Super Rugby showpiece at Soweto Stadium in 2010. ALSO READ:

The match is being billed as a straight shootout between Ulster’s Springbok veteran No 8 Duane Vermuelen and Stormers’ rising star Evan Roos. Greenaway believes “it’s the sideshow that is the actual show!” So, dive in and watch the IOL Sport Show as our three rugby analysts break down the semi-finals to its bare bones and give their predictions. @ZaahierAdams