JOHANNESBURG – Irish referees will take charge of the two South African teams involved in Guinness Pro14 round nine matches this weekend with the Cheetahs taking on Ospreys at the Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein, on Saturday while on Sunday the Southern Kings meet the Dragons at the Madibaz Stadium, Port Elizabeth.
John Lacey of Ireland will ref the match in Bloemfontein while another Irishman Frank Murphy takes charge at the Madibaz Stadium.
South African referee Stuart Berry will take charge of the match between Glasgow Warriors and Ulster Rugby at the Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow, on Friday.
List of officials for round 9:
Friday:
Glasgow Warriors v Ulster Rugby @Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow
Referee: Stuart Berry (SARU)
AR1: Mike Adamson (SRU)
AR2: Ian Kenny (SRU)
TMO: Charles Samson (SRU)
Munster v Cardiff Blues @ Thomond Park, Limerick
Referee: Marius Mitrea (FIR)
AR1: Andrea Piardi (FIR)
AR2: Gianluca Gnecchi (FIR)
TMO: Stefano Penne (FIR)
Worries about getting to NMU Madibaz this Sunday for our match against the Dragons because of Ironman?— Isuzu Southern Kings (@SouthernKingsSA) April 2, 2019
Don't worry, we'll point you in the right direction & provide details of the easiest route to get there.
Look out for the details and map right here on our pages shortly. pic.twitter.com/zse6Aum6px
Saturday:
Toyota Cheetahs v Ospreys @ Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein
Referee: John Lacey (IRFU)
AR1: Sean Gallagher (IRFU)
AR2: Ben Crouse (SARU)
TMO: Johan Greeff (SARU)
Zebre v Connacht @ Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma
Referee: Ben Blain (SRU)
AR1: Keith Allen (SRU)
AR2: Andrea Spadoni (FIR)
TMO: Andrew McMenemy (SRU)
Scarlets v Edinburgh Rugby @ Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli
Referee: George Clancy (IRFU)
AR1: Joy Neville (IRFU)
AR2: Eddie Hogan O'Connell (IRFU)
TMO: Leo Colgan (IRFU)
Leinster v Benetton [email protected] RDS Arena, Dublin
Referee: Nigel Owens (WRU)
AR1: Ben Whitehouse (WRU)
AR2: Gwyn Morris (WRU)
TMO: Olly Hodges (IRFU)
Sunday:
Isuzu Southern Kings v Dragons @ Madibaz Stadium, Port Elizabeth
Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU)
AR1: Andrew Brace (IRFU)
AR2: Paul Mente (SARU)
TMO: Shaun Veldsman (SARU)
African News Agency (ANA)