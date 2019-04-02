The Cheetahs will take on Ospreys in Bloemfontein on Saturday. Photo: INPHO/Alex Davidson

JOHANNESBURG – Irish referees will take charge of the two South African teams involved in Guinness Pro14 round nine matches this weekend with the Cheetahs taking on Ospreys at the Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein, on Saturday while on Sunday the Southern Kings meet the Dragons at the Madibaz Stadium, Port Elizabeth.

John Lacey of Ireland will ref the match in Bloemfontein while another Irishman Frank Murphy takes charge at the Madibaz Stadium.