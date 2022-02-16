‘It means a lot to me and my family to play for the Stormers’, says Salmaan Moerat on contract extension

Cape Town – While the Stormers have lost a number of stalwarts over the last two years, they have managed to hold on to one of the new generation leaders in Salmaan Moerat for the foreseeable future. Springbok stars such as Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Bongi Mbonambi and Damian de Allende have all left Cape Town in recent seasons, following South Africa’s 2019 Rugby World Cup triumph.

But following a successful run in the United Rugby Championship over the last few weeks, where they have beaten the Bulls, Sharks and Lions, the Stormers announced on Wednesday that they have retained Moerat’s services until 2025. ALSO READ: Stormers United Rugby Championship clash against Zebre Parma to be held at Danie Craven Stadium The former SA Schools and Junior Springbok captain was in big demand overseas, but at the age of 24, he will look to push even harder for a Bok Test berth in the next few years, having been part of last November’s tour to Europe – but without receiving any game time.

Moerat’s immediate progress has been hampered by a knee injury that has kept him out of action for the last three URC matches – the 22-22 draw against the Sharks, the 20-10 win over the Sharks and the 32-10 victory over the Lions. ✍️ Salmaan signs-on for three more years.



💬 'With his future now secure, we are looking forward to seeing what new heights he can reach over the next three years as he pushes himself and his teammates to higher standards'#iamastormer #dhldelivers #salmaanisastormer pic.twitter.com/a1tHqBu1rE — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) February 16, 2022 He is also unlikely to feature in next week Saturday’s clash against Connacht in Galway, Ireland, as Dobson previously said that the No 4 lock would be out for six to eight weeks – which would see him miss out on two more matches, against Zebre on March 13 (in Stellenbosch) and Ulster on March 26 (Cape Town Stadium). “It means a lot to me and my family to play for the Stormers, and the direction the team has been going in the last few months makes for an especially exciting future,” said Moerat, who has also been a co-captain alongside Steven Kitshoff this season.

ALSO READ: Three reasons why the Stormers are the best South African side “I am glad that the path forward is clear, so I can focus on playing my best rugby and contributing wherever I can to the team.” Stormers coach John Dobson expressed his delight with Moerat’s contract extension.

“Salmaan has always been a talented, humble and hard-working player, and also brings important leadership skills to our squad,” Dobson said. “With his future now secure, I am looking forward to seeing what new heights he can reach over the next three years, as he pushes himself and his teammates to higher standards.” But while Moerat’s Cape future has been concluded, and Bok scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies is also expected to sign a similar deal soon, it has been reported that star fullback Warrick Gelant will join Racing 92 once his Stormers contract expires at the end of June.