’It’s do or die for us,’ says Bulls captain Marcell Coetzee ahead of Munster clash

Johannesburg — Klippies or Ricki Louw, was the question, and with a smile and schoolboy laugh Marcell Coetzee answered: “I am definitely a Richelieu fan, it made me do a lot of sins in my time.” You’d be forgiven for believing that the Blue Bulls captain was merely punting the new sponsorship deal signed between his union and the brandy brand, but such is the affable manner of the 30-year-old, that there is no reason to doubt the Springbok’s taste.

Coetzee’s journey to Pretoria was completed in 2021 after a legendary stint at Ulster, and since returning to South Africa, he has had tongues wagging regarding his powerful displays in the traditional blue of Bulls. The burly eighthman accounts for these performances as having found a place he can call home, and the everyday honour of playing for the Bulls. Said Coetzee at the sponsorship mixer on Wednesday at Loftus Versveld: “Since the first day that I arrived here, I knew I was going to love this place. “With the players we have at the moment – humble guys, hardworking – they want to strive for success; as well the fans and the whole package it comes with. The Bulls are a proud union – they’ve got a great history and reputation, so it’s just a privilege for me to come to work every day … Ja, no, I’ve got a huge smile every day on my face.”

Those home comforts for Coetzee and Co will be accentuated in the coming weeks as the Bulls begin their final eight game run in the United Rugby Championship (URC), six of which will be played at Loftus. The Bulls are currently 11th in the tournament standings, so taking the advantage presented to them by playing on their home turf will be key to greater success in the competition. That push will need to start Saturday (kick-off 4pm) against a Munster side that will not be at full strength but will nevertheless be dangerous and powerful no matter who head coach Johann van Graan selects. “It is do-or-die for us in this competition, if you think about it,” Coetzee said matter-of-factly.

“Munster is coming from a good result (a 64-3 thumping of Dragons), so they will be flying high in confidence. I don’t think they have necessarily experienced altitude like they have here at Loftus, or Joburg before. Maybe in the previous tours to Bloemfontein, they might have had a taste of it ... but playing on your home turf just brings the animal out of you and I think it is going to be a tough challenge against Munster. “(Van Graan) coached here a lot in previous seasons for the Bulls as well, so he will prepare them well regarding what to expect. We are going to control what we can – we love our physicality, we love our set-pieces – so, hopefully, we can build confidence on that in the game.” Bulls head coach Jake White, meanwhile, selects his matchday 23 today, and one of the selections he will have to ponder is whether to return former Springbok and veteran Morne Steyn to pivot, or keep his faith in the ever-improving Chris Smith in the No 10 jumper.

Steyn is back in the mix after successfully completing World Rugby’s HPC coaching intervention process, which cut his initial three-week ban for a red-card sanction while playing against the Sharks, down by a week. Smith, meanwhile, comes off the back of a stellar, match-winning performance against Griquas in the Currie Cup this past weekend. Skipper Coetzee revealed that whoever White decides on – Steyn or Smith at flyhalf – they will have his full confidence in the crunch clash awaiting his team. “It is a good headache to have,” he said, “as both of them are top players.

“We’ve seen Chris being consistent in his performance lately in a Man of a Match performance against Griquas. He has a cool head on him and understanding; and he is under the mentorship of Morne Steyn. “I’ll back any one of them,” he concluded. @FreemanZAR