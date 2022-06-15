‘Jake has honestly brought out the best of me’ - Madosh Tambwe hoping to repay the faith in URC final

Cape Town - Meet ‘Malik’, your friendly tryscoring wing. No, it’s not some new sensation on the South African rugby scene, but rather Madosh Tambwe. The 25-year-old has scored eight tries in the United Rugby Championship (URC) this season, and will be one of the main threats for the Pretoria-based team in Saturday’s final against the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium.

In fact, it should’ve been so many more, considering the impact Tambwe has made with ball-in-hand for Jake White’s team. But often a last pass has been forward or not gone to hand, or the TMO has ruled it out for some or other reason. “If all the six or eight tries were awarded, I would’ve probably sat on 14 or 15 tries if I’m not mistaken!

ALSO READ: WATCH: I have an SA passport, says Madosh Tambwe after Jacques Nienaber said star was not eligible for Boks But I will take the eight that I’m currently sitting on,” the former Lions and Sharks speedster said yesterday. “For me, a move from the Sharks to the Bulls, coming here, coach Jake already had guys like Stravino (Jacobs) and Kurt-Lee (Arendse) as his starting wings, so I needed to work on something that would give me a point of difference.

“I took my time to put effort into my craft in terms of that part of my position qualities – to have a point of difference when the team gets selected. I just help with that extra attack … speed, retrieving high balls gives us a way to retrieve possession back. “Working with coach Jake has been tremendous. He has honestly brought out the best of me. “He challenges me in various ways – not just as a rugby player, but as a team guy off the field. Working with him has been a great aspect of my career to date, and hopefully we can finish that relationship on a high on Saturday.”

ALSO READ: URC final profiles: Cornal Hendricks and Harold Vorster right at the centre of Bulls attack That relationship is ending because Tambwe confirmed that he will join French Top 14 side Bordeaux next season. Despite his success at the Bulls, he feels that it is the right call at this stage of his career.

“I’ve got a great relationship with coach Jake, first of all, and when I spoke to him with regards to my move to the Top 14, he understood it. And as much as he has been adamant of me (not) leaving, I think he’s understood where I come from, and the reason behind it,” Tambwe said. “Just like every good thing comes to an end, unfortunately … But I want to give back to him because he has been a tremendous guy. ALSO READ: Regardless of what happens in the URC final, the Stormers can feel like champions

“He uplifted my career from when I got here, and the one thing I can do in terms of repaying him is playing my socks off and hopefully playing a role in securing that trophy, and bringing it back to Loftus Versfeld.” And what is this ‘Malik’ nickname all about? “The boys call me Doshie … Some call me Dosha. Some call me Malik,” Tambwe said.

“I don’t necessarily have one particular nickname. There’s a story behind Malik. “Every Ramadaan, I fast. I’m not Muslim, but I just fast as part of solidarity with family and friends that are Muslim. "So, when that time of the year comes and I am fasting, everybody goes and calls me ‘Malik’ instead of Madosh. Alhamdulillah brother, Masha-Allah brother!” he laughed.

Tambwe was a surprise omission from the Springbok squad announced at the weekend, with coach Jacques Nienaber stating that he was not eligible – along with Vincent Tshituka – as they are not South African citizens. But the Bulls No 11, who was born in Kinshasha in the DRC and grew up in Johannesburg, feels he has shown where his loyalty lies. “To that question, I will follow the media and hear what the media says, because to my knowledge, I travelled with the Bulls, and I don’t see any other badge on my passport besides the (South African) coat of arms. So, anyways, ” Tambwe said.