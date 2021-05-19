JD Schickerling and Marvin Orie return for Stormers for Rainbow Cup SA match with Sharks

CAPE TOWN - The Stormers have welcomed back a number of key players for their crucial PRO14 Rainbow Cup SA match against the Sharks at Kings Park on Saturday (kick-off 1pm).

Second-rowers JD Schickerling and Marvin Orie have recovered from an ankle injury and concussion respectively and have been named in the starting line-up. They complete the tight five behind the all-Springbok front row of Steven Kitshoff, Bongi Mbonambi and Frans Malherbe.

ALSO READ: Stormers ’looking good’ on injury front welcoming back key players for Sharks clash

In the loose trio, blindside flank Pieter-Steph du Toit is also back in the run-on side alongside Willie Engelbrecht and Evan Roos after being rested against the Lions last week, while Ruhan Nel comes in as the only change to the backline after spending the last two weeks with the Blitzboks.

Stormers head coach John Dobson said there has been an emphasis on executing the gameplan as accurately as possible this week.

"We want to make the best use of the opportunities that we create, which means that we must be focused and as accurate as possible in everything that we do.

ALSO READ: We want a fully fit Stormers team so we can beat their best team, says Sharks flank Henco Venter

"All of the players coming in this week have played a role in this campaign already and we are looking forward to a cohesive team performance," he said.

Stormers: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Rikus Pretorius, 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Abner van Reenen, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Willie Engelbrecht, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 JD Schickerling, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain).

Replacements: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 Ernst van Rhyn, 20 Adre Smith, 21 Juarno Augustus, 22 Paul de Wet, 23 Tim Swiel, 24 Marcel Theunissen, 25 Dan du Plessis.