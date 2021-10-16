John Dobson happy as Stormers’ immovable defence proves too hot to handle for Dragons

Cape Town - Stormers head coach John Dobson has lauded his team’s physicality in their maiden United Rugby Championship win on Friday night. In wet conditions in Newport, the Stormers were 10-9 down at half-time, but a strong second half saw them not conceding any points after the break, while wing Leolin Zas’ brace helped them to a 24-10 victory.

All of the Dragons' points came when the Stormers were down to 14 men after skipper Salmaan Moerat was sin-binned for what was deemed a high tackle in the first half. The South Africans' defence, however, was immovable as they halted a few promising attempts at their try line by the Welsh side.

After a struggling start to the new competition, the victory was much needed as the Stormers will now head into a break before returning to action on home soil late November. In Round One, they suffered a disappointing defeat against Benetton Treviso, while Round Two stung even more as they squandered an 11-point lead and a superb first half against Irish giants Munster to go on and lose the game. Last week, their game against Edinburgh ended in a 20-all draw.

Speaking after the game, Dobson praised their physicality. "It was a supreme physical effort," said Dobson after the match. "I think the Dragons are probably one of the most physical teams in this league, and they have a great pack of forwards. Our belief started to build as we were able to take the forwards' legs out, and I thought we just wanted it more.”

He continued by saying the way their own pack stood up to the Dragons’ - which boasted a large contingent of international players - made him proud. "I think there are six players in that pack who are in the Wales squad, and I think we had the upper hand there by the end of it,” Dobson said. "I'm very proud of the effort. It's a tricky place to play, and it's wet and slippery, so we probably lacked a bit of rhythm in some ways, but we'll take it.”

The win no doubt comes as a relief for Dobson, who added that they "needed to get a win on tour", after a rough start.

Speaking in the build-up to the clash, he said that a winning bonus-point would allow them to feel that they represented well in the first few rounds of the competition. While the didn’t get that, this victory will do a lot for the Stormers’ confidence heading into the break. The Stormers will return to action when they host Zebre at Cape Town Stadium on November 27.