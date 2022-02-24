Jordan Hendrikse makes welcome return as Lions prepare to face Leinster on Friday

Johannesburg — Flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse makes a welcome return to the Emirates Lions starting XV, with coach Ivan van Rooyen inserting a handful of new, youthful faces into a matchday 23 which will face Leinster on Friday (kick-off 9.30pm) in what will be an extremely testing United Rugby Championship clash. Hendrikse, who recently returned from injury, and came off the bench for the Lions in the Stormers defeat now a fortnight ago, reclaimed the No 10 jersey on Thursday when the team was announced via statement. It should come as no surprise, as the 19-year-old possesses all the hallmarks of a fine flyhalf, and could be the much-needed tonic — if he stays fit and injury free — to spark the struggling Lions into life for the rest of the season.

The young pivot will form a new half-back pairing with “Krappie” — Morne van den Berg — who starts in the No 9 jersey due to Andre Warner’s illness, while another exciting prospect, Nico Steyn deputises that position on the bench. The other debate amongst the coaches this week would have been where Tiaan Swanepoel would then fit in, and Van Rooyen has opted to leave the utility-back on the bench as he can cover both flyhalf and full-back with ease. Instead, Baby Bok Quan Horn will start in the No 15 jumper in an exciting move.

“We’re excited to see how Ruan and Quan go tomorrow,” Van Rooyen said in the statement. “It’s an extended opportunity for them to immerse themselves into our system and ultimately express their talent on the big stage.” The Lions will also field a new-look loose-trio with the Tshituka brothers — Vincent and Emmanuel — seemingly made unavailable despite the best efforts of the union due to passport and visa problems. Eightman Francke Horn and Jaco Kriel, who takes over the captaincy, will be joined by Ruan Venter on the blindside.

Emirates Lions Starting XV 15 Quan Horn, 14 Stean Pienaar, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Jordan Hendrikse, 9 Morne van den Berg, 8 Francke Horn, 7 Ruan Venter, 6 Jaco Kriel (capt), 5 Ruben Schoeman, 4 PJ Steenkamp, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Sti Sithole; Replacements: 16 PJ Botha, 17 Morgan Naude, 18 Ruan Dreyer, 19 Lunga Ncube, 20 Sibusiso Sangweni, 21 Nico Steyn 22, Manuel Rass, 23 Tiaan Swanepoel