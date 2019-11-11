The victory was also the Port Elizabeth franchise’s maiden win of the season.
Kings fullback Scott van Breda was responsible for 11 of his side’s points landing three penalty goals and conversion kick including a long-range shot from inside his own half.
Both teams had to resort to a kick-heavy strategy in wet and slippery conditions in South Wales. Ospreys scored two converted tries while the Kings’ only five-pointer early in the first half courtesy of Erich Cronje. Welsh flyhalf James Hook missed two penalties, tipping the match in the Kings’ favour.
Kings coach Robbie Kempson was full of praise of his charges for breaking new ground for the Eastern Cape side.