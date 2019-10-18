Southern Kings scrumhalf Josh Allderman in action during his side's Pro14 clash against Irish side Ulster at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth. Photo: @PRO14Official on Twitter

PORT ELIZABETH – The Southern Kings on Friday announced their touring squad which will leave SA shores next week.

Following three matches at home at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, the team will now travel to Italy, Scotland and Wales over the next three weeks where they will take on Benetton (Stadio Manigo, October 26), Glasgow Warriors (Scotstoun Stadium, November 1) and Ospreys (Liberty Stadium, November 9).

The 26-man playing squad will travel early next week for Treviso, Italy. The team will then be joined by scrumhalf, Stefan Ungerer, on the second leg of the tour in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Southern Kings’s touring squad to Europe is:

Forwards:

Alandre van Rooyen, Alulutho Tshakweni, Aston Fortuin, Bobby de Wee, Elrigh Louw, Jacques du Toit, JC Astle, Jerry Sexton, Juan Schoeman, Lusanda Badiyana, Pieter Scholtz, Rossouw de Klerk, Ruaan Lerm, Thembelani Bholi, Tienie Burger.

Backs:

Christopher Hollis, Demetri Catrakilis, Erich Cronje, Gavin Mills, Josh Allderman, Josiah Twum-Boafo, JT Jackson, Masixole Banda, Sibusiso Sithole, Siya Masuku, Stefan Ungerer, Tertius Kruger. 

African News Agency (ANA)