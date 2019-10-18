PORT ELIZABETH – The Southern Kings on Friday announced their touring squad which will leave SA shores next week.
Following three matches at home at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, the team will now travel to Italy, Scotland and Wales over the next three weeks where they will take on Benetton (Stadio Manigo, October 26), Glasgow Warriors (Scotstoun Stadium, November 1) and Ospreys (Liberty Stadium, November 9).
The 26-man playing squad will travel early next week for Treviso, Italy. The team will then be joined by scrumhalf, Stefan Ungerer, on the second leg of the tour in Glasgow, Scotland.
