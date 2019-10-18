Southern Kings scrumhalf Josh Allderman in action during his side's Pro14 clash against Irish side Ulster at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth. Photo: @PRO14Official on Twitter

PORT ELIZABETH – The Southern Kings on Friday announced their touring squad which will leave SA shores next week.

Following three matches at home at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, the team will now travel to Italy, Scotland and Wales over the next three weeks where they will take on Benetton (Stadio Manigo, October 26), Glasgow Warriors (Scotstoun Stadium, November 1) and Ospreys (Liberty Stadium, November 9).