SWANSEA – Isuzu Southern Kings coach Robbie Kempson is looking for a better performance from his team after their whitewash against Glasgow last week when they take on Welsh outfit Ospreys on Saturday. “We do have a young side, but that is no excuse for the result we got against Glasgow. They came out firing at us, and we should be able to handle whatever is thrown at us,” he said.

“The Ospreys are a new and different challenge for us. They are coming off a loss to Connacht and will be desperate for a win. We are expecting quite a hefty forward battle, with Tom Botha on the tighthead and Dan Liddiate – we are looking at a strong forward performance from their perspective and we need to combat this with our forwards.

“We are looking for more entry in terms of how we play the game, regardless of the conditions, we are looking to be a bit more ambitious in how we want to be playing in Pro14 going forward.”

