PORT ELIZABETH – Isuzu Southern Kings defence coach Braam van Straaten says his side can make a big impact in this year’s Pro14 Rugby, but they will need to learn to close out games.
The Kings led the Cardiff Blues for 67 minutes last Saturday before the Welsh side took control and closed out the game. But the performance was an indication of how well the Kings can do if given time.
Van Straaten and the rest of the coaching team have been working hard behind the scenes to ensure the team grow and learn from their mistakes.
“I was disappointed for the boys. I thought we did enough to win it, and there were four-game moments where I believe we lost the game,” Van Straaten said. “Those are the moments in the game that hurt us. This competition is tough enough – you need to have clarity on where you go, be clinical in your exits and you can’t give teams like Cardiff that opportunity.
"The margins are so small and they are an experienced side and when they get into the 22 you are going to have your hands full. You are either going to have points against you or a yellow card.