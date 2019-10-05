PORT ELIZABETH – The Southern Kings put in a spirited performance, but it wasn’t to be as Irish powerhouse Munster scored two late tries for a 31-20 victory to deny the team from the Eastern Cape their first Pro14 victory of the season.
Built on the back of a strong performance by their pack, especially in the scrums, and some good old “never say die” attitude, the Southern Kings pushed Munster hard, which forced an uncharacteristic high number of errors from the Irish visitors.
With 15 minutes to go and Munster leading by 17-13, the Southern Kings forced a number of penalties in the visitors’ 22, but the team coached by former Springbok assistant coach Johann van Graan, thwarted both lineout drives by the Eastern Cape side.
Five minutes later, Fineen Wycherley and Arno Botha had crashed over for two converted tries which all but sealed the win for Munster.
The game started with Munster hot on the attack and the Southern Kings made to withstand red wave after red wave early on, but finally, after 20 minutes, the gap opened and Mike Haley scored the first try of the match.