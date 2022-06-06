Kurt-Lee Arendse included in Bulls’ touring squad for URC semi-final in Dublin

Johannesburg — The Bulls will hope that the possible return of utility-back Kurt-Lee Arendse will help galvanise them this week as they depart for Ireland to face the monumental task of overcoming tournament favourites Leinster in their United Rugby Championship semi-final clash. Arendse missed this past weekend’s quarter-final victory over the Sharks due to an injured thumb, but has nevertheless been included in the 28-man touring squad that will travel to Dublin to face the competition’s most successful team. The 26-year-old has played most of his recent rugby at fullback for the Pretoria-based outfit and has been a revelation in that position this season.

Bulls director of rugby Jake White has also included Simphiwie Matanzima, WJ Steenkamp and Bernard van der Linde in an effort to bolster the squad for the clash. The team will be led by the indomitable Marcell Coetzee, who has become favoured amongst pundists and supporters alike to receive a recall to the Springboks when coach Jacques Nienaber eventually names his squad for a three match Test Series against Wales. Ruan Nortje, meanwhile, was on Monday awarded the URC Ironman honour as the player recognised as racking up the most minutes during the 18 rounds of the competitions. Nortje has played a total of 1 394 minutes, featuring in all regular season matches for the Bulls, followed closely by teammates Coetzee (1 296 minutes) and Madosh Tambwe (1295 minutes).

The lock, who has also been touted as a future Bok in the vein of Franco Mostert, will need to put in another massive shift as the Bulls seek a near flawless performance at the RDS Arena on Friday (kick-off 8.35pm) Bulls 28-man touring squad: Forwards: Arno Botha, Marcell Coetzee (Cpt), Bismarck du Plessis, Johan Grobbelaar, Robert Hunt, Elrigh Louw, Reinhardt Ludwig, Simphiwe Matanzima, Ruan Nortje, Dylan Smith, Mornay Smith, Gerhard Steenekamp, Walt Steenkamp, WJ Steenkamp, Janko Swanepoel, Jan-Hendrik Wessels.

Backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse, Zak Burger, Cornal Hendricks, Marco Jansen van Vuren, David Kriel, Canan Moodie, Embrose Papier, Chris Smith, Morne Steyn, Madosh Tambwe, Harold Vorster, Bernard van der Linde, Marco Jansen van Vuren @FreemanZAR IOL Sport