Leinster coach praises team after third consecutive title win

CAPE TOWN - Leinster coach Leo Cullen was full of praise for his team after their Guinness PRO14 final win against Ulster on Saturday night.

The Irish side got a comfortable 27-5 win to claim their third consecutive title and becoming the first team to do so.

It was Ulster that took the surprise lead with a try from James Hume's and as they looked to secure their first piece of silverware since 2006.

However Leinster were quick to respond via a try from James Lowe, an intercept try from Rob Henshaw in the 45th minute as well as points from Caelan Doris saw them secure the victory.

Cullen said winning the record title in front of an empty stadium was unfamiliar.