Leinster loss taught us how to win, says Lions player Jordan Hendrikse

Johannesburg - The impact on the Emirates Lions when they lost to Leinster last month cannot be understated, the narrative has weaved since then, and it was once again reaffirmed on Wednesday by young flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse. The 20-year-old stated assuredly that the team’s performance on that cold Dublin evening at the end of February galvanised the Joburg-based team into action, rather than furthering their decline after a tough start to 2022.

“We knew we always had the potential as a team,” said Hendrikse. “It just took us that Leinster game. “It was a game that actually tested us and where we learnt a lot – from how they play, how they manage their tempo and their clinicalness. For us to go to Leinster and only lose 21-13 gave us confidence, no matter the result. ALSO READ: Steven Kitshoff wants Stormers to ‘play our brand of rugby in all conditions

“It gave us confidence to come back to SA, and say: ‘listen here, that game we played was flippen hard, but we just didn’t finish our opportunities’. It gave us confidence at training and it was just a matter of time for us to get a ‘W’ behind our names … “With confidence players start expressing themselves. It is key, especially if you have gone through a dip to get that victory … It affects your training in terms of the consistency, the clinicalness and the standards. “It helps to get clarity on what we have to do during the week for us to be prepared on Saturday. Taking confidence out of that Leinster game, that was our turnaround.”

The return of Hendrikse in the No 10 channel has also been one of the reasons for the improved performances. The prodigious flyhalf injured himself last year in the Lions’ tour of Europe, creating a difficult-to-fill void in the backline. In his absence, coach Ivan van Rooyen and his management team had to improvise and rely on players not accustomed to the position, or ones woefully out of form.

Hendrikse has brought back a sense of direction to the position, exhibiting a maturity beyond his years while also directing the backline with a sense of purpose – attacking and defending well in equal measure. He has also done his part to tick over the scoreboard, slotting over 50 points since his return in the Stormers game in mid-February. Mistakes are bound to happen though. He is still new to the senior professional ranks but the Baby Bok is also slowly building towards the type of form that sparks interest regarding his future, and while he is enjoying his game, Hendrikse knows there is still work to be done on his game. Hendrikse said: “One thing I am working on now is being a more attacking threat in terms of taking the ball to the line and playing on the gainline …

"I'm getting used to the balance of how to adapt my game in terms of being a threat. I'm playing against teams with line-speed and teams with no line-speed. I'm just managing that, and just being aware of that and always choosing the right options, because the person who takes the best options in the game is on the team more likely to win."