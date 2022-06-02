Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli excited about Challenge Cup involvement

Johannesburg — Thursday might prove to be a red-letter day for SA Rugby after it was confirmed that five of the country’s franchises will participate in European Professional Club Rugby sanctioned tournaments — the European Rugby Champions Cup and the lower tier European Rugby Challenge Cup. The Bulls, Sharks and Stormers are then committed to the elite Heineken Cup next season, while the Lions and Cheetahs will play in the second division Challenge Cup at the same time. Speaking to Independent Media on Thursday, Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli expressed his delight at the announcement, made earlier in the day by SA Rugby, via statement.

To qualify for the Champions Cup is our goal," he added, "but if you look at the teams that play in the challenge cup, there are some very strong teams in that tournament. Winning the challenge cup won't be that easy." Those confirmed teams thus far that the Lions and Cheetahs will face next season include - from England – the Bristol Bears, Newcastle Falcons, Bath and Worcester Warriors; while Pau and Sade Francais account for the early French qualifiers. Connacht, Benetton, Zebre, Scarlets, Cardiff and Dragons will represent the European contingent of the URC.

Welcome to #ChallengeCupRugby @CheetahsRugby and @LionsRugbyCo 🙌

We cannot wait to see what you'll bring to our tournament next season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eECxjbBAr4 — EPCR Challenge Cup (@ChallengeCup_) June 2, 2022 "There is still a world cup in September (2023). It is going to be a challenge to participate in everything and to make sure that there is a good spread of rugby throughout the year." The Challenge Cup is scheduled tentatively to start in December. @FreemanZAR

