Lions, Edinburgh in search of balance in Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash

Johannesburg — The battle that awaits the Lions this weekend against Edinburgh will give the clearest indication yet of how far the home side have developed in recent weeks; how much of a difference full strength European teams will have on the closing stages of the United Rugby Championship (URC); and how much said European teams must still learn concerning the effects of altitude and heat. The Lions have been a resurgent force in recent weeks, and look to be finally enjoying their rugby again after a torrid opening 2022.

Edinburgh, meanwhile, are off an impressive victory over the Sharks and will be desperate to make it 2-from-2 in their tour of SA in the hopes of closing the gap on Scottish rivals Glasgow and inserting themselves into the top four. The Joburgers will no doubt field the same side that swept aside Ospreys, barring injuries, for the clash on Saturday at Ellis Park (kick-off 4pm). Edinburgh could possibly field their strongest matchday 23 by introducing a handful of Test players that did Six Nations duty earlier this month. In spite of having the luxury of fielding a team full of internationals, Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair remained cautious of the threat an undeniably talented, but still inexperienced, Lions side pose.

Said Blair earlier this week: “We are wary of the Lions’ transition attack – so loose balls; giving them too much space to the outside backs; and also around the set pieces. “It’s an area where we believe they will try and challenge us. I thought we handled the Sharks scrum okay in the end – we dug in … I am confident what we will be able to do in that area. “There are some games this year that we have had to look at our kicking game, our kick-chase game and a strong defence; and we have had other games where we have had to shift the target, move the opposition around. We need a balance to our game, I believe, against the Lions.”

It was a sentiment shared by Ben Muncaster. “The Lions,” explained the 20-year-old eighthman, “when they played Ospreys, there was a lot of ball in play and, honestly, they just kind of ran around them … so we have to try and hold them up, try to slow down the ball.” The hosts will have the advantage of the conditions, which Lions flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse insisted will play an important part. But the Young Turk also revealed that his team will have to be only accurate in everything they do if they are to overcome what is shaping up to be a closely contested encounter.

“For us,” said Hendrikse, “the first thing during this week was identifying their weaknesses and exploiting that in terms of contestables and the altitude; and just playing on our stage and focusing on ourselves. “Whether they have a full side of internationals, it doesn’t change our process – what we have to do and what has been working for us. What has been working for us is utilising the altitude in terms of the speed of the game that we play and when to pick it up; and how clinical we are in taking our chances and counter-attack opportunities. “Honestly, against the Ospreys, I think we weren’t always clinical in terms of our opportunities. This weekend it’s all about being clinical, being decisive in what we do and finishing what opportunities we have, because teams in the top half of the log – like Leinster, Edinburgh – those teams, you only have one opportunity and you need to take it.

“Our kicking game has to be on point this weekend,” Hendrikse concluded. Head coach Ivan van Rooyen names his matchday 23 today. @FreemanZAR