Lions have adapted to the demands of United Rugby Championship

Johannesburg - The Emirates Lions completed an impressive four-match turnaround on Saturday when they beat a powerful, experienced and confident Edinburgh 15-9, and supporters and pundits alike would have been forgiven if they believed it would have gone all horribly pear-shaped for the Joburgers. As it stands now, the Lions have beaten Cardiff, Munster, Ospreys and most recently, the Scottish franchise in successive weekends, with the prospect of facing the Sharks this Saturday no longer a daunting encounter.

Head coach Ivan van Rooyen and his management team should be commended for the turnaround; as well as the players, who have managed to show immense fortitude after a tough start to 2022 when they recorded five losses on the trot. The coach was rather pragmatic after the victory as he explained the how, the why and the who that helped overturn their form. ALSO READ: Ulster win gives Bulls the belief ahead of crunch Stormers URC derby

“That is a complex question, that is a big question,” Van Rooyen said, before adding with a chuckle: “Can we order breakfast so long?” “To be fair and honest,” he continued after the moment of levity, “when you have played against South African opponents exclusively for two years, you tend to have preconceived ideas of how you want to play. We were quite average in the last year and a half. “The preparation for the four South African games was actually quite good from our side. Unfortunately, the performances really didn’t copy that.

“I really think we have gotten a lot more specific in what we want to do and what we want to achieve, instead of just what the opposition can bring. “So, there has been a little bit more focus on us and from that the magic happens – you are 80, 85% looking at yourself and not 50-50. “Just more of us,” the coach continued when asked how they will prepare for the Sharks clash. “Really getting deep into our plans, our structures, our execution, our decision-making.

“(It will be less) on the outcome of the game, but more on personal responsibility, personal clarity and more on what exactly the expectation is per millisecond, or per second, or five seconds.” Against Cardiff and the Ospreys, the Lions exhibited their free-flowing attacking nature after doing the hard yards up front. But what is perhaps even more pleasing is that against Munster and Edinburgh, when the going got tough, the Lions buckled down and ground out impressive victories.

In doing so, they showed an important ability to adapt to what is in front of them. On Saturday, and against Munster last month, their attacking flair revealed itself in fits and starts but it was their defensive work that did the business and won the day.

The Edinburgh match wasn’t aesthetically pleasing, but it was fundamentally important. The Lions did not enjoy territory, nor possession, but they did defend with intent and as a unit – perhaps their biggest failing at the beginning of the year. Crucially, they also affected several turnovers during the encounter that denied Edinburgh their dues.

“I think the defence effort in the last four games was exceptional from the guys… We are losing less significant moments defensively currently and our structure on scramble defence has really improved.” Despite their four-match winning streak, the Lions still find themselves in the bottom half of the URC standings in 12th spot with 30 points. Even so, hope springs eternal as they have a regular-season run-in that includes a trip to Durban this weekend, home games against Connacht and Benetton, and a final away match against lowly Dragons in Wales next month.