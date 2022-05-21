Lions produce rousing 21-11 comeback victory over Dragons

Centurion - The Lions came from behind to romp to a 21-11 victory over the Dragons in their final United Rugby Championship match of the season at Rodney Parade, in Newport, Wales, on Saturday. Having been outplayed in the first half, although they were just four points down, the Lions came out in inspired fashion in the second half. Ultimately, the Lions kept their hosts scoreless in the second period, and outscored the Dragons by three tries to one.

The Dragons opened the scoring in the 22nd minute after they intercepted a Lions pass on the edge of their 22, and wing Rio Dyer made light work of the defence to score in the corner (5-0). The Lions responded with a try under the posts seven minutes later through wing Edwill van der Merwe after a set piece in the Dragons 22, and flyhallf Jordan Hendrikse added the conversion to put the visitors 7-5 ahead. ALSO READ: Blitzboks crash out of Toulouse Sevens in pool stage

The lead for the Lions was short-lived, as Dragons flyhalf Will Reed slotted a penalty to put his side ahead once more (8-7). Reed would add another penalty with the last action of the half to send his side into the break with a four-point advantage (11-7). The Lions were first to score after the break with lock Ruan Venter barging his way over next to the uprights, with Hendrikse nudging over the conversion to make it 14-11.

Rio Dyer's feet are a work of art 🎨 After spending more time in the Dragons 22 and churning out the phases, Lions prop Ruan Dreyer barged his way over the whitewash. Hendrikse once more slotted the conversion, as the Lions rose to a 10-point lead (21-11). Scorers: Dragons 11 (11): Tries: Rio Dyer. Conversion: Penalties: Will Reed (2)

