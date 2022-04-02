Lions solid in defence as they beat Edinburgh in Ellis Park URC clash

Johannesburg — Perhaps the happiest man at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon was Jacques Fourie. It was not so long ago that the former Springbok bemoaned the lack of commitment of his players in defence, his portfolio within this Lions team. Well, after some seriously good wet-work by the matchday 23 against an Edinburgh side packed with Test players in their United Rugby Championship clash, Fourie and Co can enjoy a cold one on their recent successes.

Nevertheless, it was a nervy, final 15 minutes the Joburgers had to endure as they repelled wave after wave of attack with all of Ellis Park holding their collective breath. The Lions would have been happy with their first 20 minutes, for although they had limited possession, they absorbed Edinburgh’s pressure with aplomb. They weathered the visitor’s best efforts, defending manfully while affecting turnover at critical moments. The Scottish side were also arguably guilty of not at least getting the scoreboard ticking over when awarded a penalty in the 5th minute, instead opting to set up a line-out.

In hindsight, they will probably find that in this regard they got their tactics wrong on the day as opting for points could have resulted in a very different outcome. While wanting to impose oneself is all fair and well, at altitude, and in an alien environment, it was perhaps not the type of game management head coach Mike Blair would have wanted to see. Fullback Henry Immelman would correct that early indiscretion, however, by landing a massive drop goal that sailed high and proud in the 11th minute to open their account. A brilliant break envisioned by scrumhalf Morne van den Merwe down the blindside from a ruck caught the Edinburgh defence napping with 10 minutes remaining in the first half, the Lions converting their first real opportunity as Jordan Hendrikse dotted down.

Van der Merwe, who was his usual bustling self, should have scored the hosts second after another brilliant line-break, but at the crucial moment made the incorrect decision by punting the ball towards the tryline, instead of backing himself one-on-one. It closed off the first 40 minutes of the encounter on a positive note for the Joburgers, though they trailed 6-5 but surely led in terms of ascendency. Flyhalf Blair Kinghorn, by far the most industrious of the Edinburgh players, had his side moving forward with intent, but a crunching, try-saving tackle by Quan Horn denied the visitors what would have been an important try by forcing a knock-on. Fullback Horn, it must be said, is assuredly establishing himself within this Lions team, and had another noteworthy outing – running hard in attack, kicking intelligently, and defending like a Trojan. Aside from that initial hiccough, the Lions assured that they were the first team to score in the second half, the forwards through PJ Botha combining well off an attacking maul for the ever-industrious Vincent Tshituka to power over the white-wash in the 52nd minute.

The game opened up considerably after that as both sides endeavoured to play a more attacking brand of rugby, Edinburgh enjoying more of the ball but unable to break down a determined Lions defence. Boffelli and Hendrikse traded penalties during this period and the match was finely balanced as the final 10 minutes approached, the Lions leading by an uncomfortable six points. Mark Bennet came desperately close to securing the winning try, only to be adjudged held up by referee Gianluca Gnecchi. The Lions were forced to defend another wave of attack, but then Tshituka stepped over the breakdown to win a match-winning penalty in his own 22, all of Eilis Park exhaling in exultation. Ivan van Rooyen's men have now won four games on the trot, and look a side far removed from the one that was so embattled at the start of the year. Their first objective, winning this block of matches, has been a huge success - now they can see how far they can take it.

