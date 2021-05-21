Lizo Gqoboka, Trevor Nyakane to front Bulls scrum against Lions

CAPE TOWN - Following impressive displays off the bench, props Lizo Gqoboka and Trevor Nyakane have been included in the Bulls starting line-up for Saturday’s Rainbow Cup SA derby against the Lions at Ellis Park.

Nyakane only made his return from injury and Bok resting protocols in last week’s 43-9 win over the Sharks, but Gqoboka has been outstanding in the scrums and tight-loose every time he has taken to the pitch.

The presence of the duo will shore up a Bulls scrum that has been a bit inconsistent this season, with youngsters Gerhard Steenekamp and Mornay Smith gaining valuable experience.

There was a further change to the pack, with Elrigh Louw coming in for the injured Arno Botha at blindside flank, while in the backline, White has opted to give more game time to flyhalf Chris Smith and James Verity-Amm, who will start at left wing instead of his usual fullback position.

“The more we are successful on the pitch, the bigger the target on our back gets. The Lions will not be happy with their returns over the first three matches, and they will come out hunting this weekend. We need to be effective in playing our brand of rugby and keeping our momentum going,” White said on Friday.

Bulls Team

15 David Kriel 14 Madosh Tambwe 13 Marco Jansen van Vuren 12 Cornal Hendricks 11 James Verity-Amm 10 Chris Smith 9 Embrose Papier 8 Duane Vermeulen (captain) Elrigh Louw 6 Marco van Staden 5 Ruan Nortjé 4 Walt Steenkamp 3 Trevor Nyakane 2 Johan Grobbelaar 1 Lizo Gqoboka.

Bench: 16 Schalk Erasmus 17 Gerhard Steenekamp 18 Mornay Smith 19 Janko Swanepoel 20 Nizaam Carr 21 Zak Burger 22 Clinton Swart 23 Stravino Jacobs.

Extra reserves: 24 Jacques van Rooyen 25 Jan Uys 26 Muller Uys 27 Morné Steyn 28 Keagan Johannes.

