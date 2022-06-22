LOOK: Hacjivah Dayimani still living it up after Stormers victory in URC final

Cape Town - Stormers loose forward Hacjivah Dayimani has been living it up since their United Rugby Championship final win over the Bulls, and he’s showing no signs of stopping anytime soon. It’s a seven-day journey, after all!

The exciting flanker has been going at it since his team’s 18-13 victory over their fierce rivals on Saturday night, and has shared a series of snaps and videos showing off his celebrations since their historic victory at the weekend.

On Monday, the 25-year-old took to Twitter, saying: ‘The last time I drank water was halftime on Saturday.'