Manie Libbok to continue creating ‘chaos’ for the Stormers in the URC

Cape Town - Manie Libbok mentions the word “uncomfortable” a number of times during his press conference. It’s not that the Stormers feel like that on the pitch, but rather how Libbok and the rest of the team strive to make the opposition endure a rugby match.

Whereas previously, South African teams, and the Stormers in particular, adopted a conservative mindset, the shackles have been well and truly taken off. These days, it’s not only about scoring points, but how that is achieved. ALSO READ: Bulls run Lions ragged in 40-10 Currie Cup win

It’s part of the bigger picture of Cape rugby, where attracting fans is as important as winning, especially now that the Covid-19 restrictions have been relaxed to allow 50 percent of a stadium’s capacity. The Stormers will hope that a crowd over 25 000 will rock up at Cape Town Stadium for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship (URC) clash with Ulster (3pm kick-off) to watch Libbok and the rest of the backline weave their magic once more. It was another bonus-point victory in last week’s 40-3 triumph over Cardiff, and while it won’t be as easy against a second-placed Ulster, the Stormers are running high on confidence at the moment.

“I really enjoy my rugby now,” Libbok said. “I’m being backed by the coaches on what I can bring to the team, my abilities. We really click nicely. We see the game the same and feed off each other, and we know each other’s strengths. “Our structures and the way we want to play, we have plans for most of the stuff and how to counter the opposition.

“Everybody knows their roles, and the forwards know how to work off the ball to give myself and Warrick (Gelant) options from the back. “We plan for every uncomfortable situation, and we know if we can handle that chaos, then we can have the opportunity to unleash the backline we have.”

Libbok pulls the strings in the Stormers attack along with inside centre Damian Willemse and fullback Gelant, and it is a welcome run of form for the No 10, who battled to get going at the Bulls and Sharks previously. “The players around me, it’s really nice to play with them. Also the forwards, the way they work back and give me options… That is what is making me play so well now. They chat to me on the field, and the forwards give me a lot of options to play from,” Libbok said.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity that the Stormers gave me, and the way the coaches back me. I just want to put my best foot out there to help the team win and do well, and I just want to enjoy my rugby. “(Willemse) brings those extra eyes for me, and helps me a lot with decision-making. He has a bit more time on his hands to scan the space and where the space is. “If there is space out wide or kicking space, he chats constantly with me about where the space is and what he expects. That combination is growing.”

Ulster, on 49 points, trail log-leaders Leinster by a single point, and have conceded just 19 tries, just behind fellow Irish sides Leinster and Munster on 18.

They also boast Springbok hardman Duane Vermeulen in their line-up, so Libbok and company will have their work cut out to find any gaps in the Ulster defence. “They will be a strong opposition this weekend, and will present you with a full line of defence. “We must try to give ourselves a bit more space on the ball, so that we can make better decisions and come up with plans to put them in uncomfortable positions,” Libbok said.