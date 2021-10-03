Munster blow Stormers away with relentless second-half onslaught

Cape Town - Munster produced a strong second-half performance to secure a victory over the Stormers in Munster on Saturday. The Stormers got off to a brilliant start as they employed a running game, taking it wide and putting their X-factor filled line-up to use, but a second-half slumped saw the hosts bag a win in Limerick.

The Stormers' opening scrum was no different to the quality they had showed in open play. They won a penalty at the set-piece, which gave flyhalf Manie Libbok a chance to get on the scoreboard, and while he didn't hit his target, it didn't matter much as the Stormers ran in two tries to pocket a convincing lead. Their first came when fullback Warrick Gelant – who was superb coming in at second receiver – went over after some slick hands.

The Cape side continued the stunning show they had put up until then and got rewarded with a try when winger Leolin Zas visited Munster's in-goal after the Stormers took it wide again, with centre Ruhan Nel brilliantly committing two defenders before sending a class offload to Zas on his outside to finish. This time, Libbok hit the spot to add the extras and take the score to 0-12 after 20 minutes. They kept their foot on the pedal and got close to adding a third, but Libbok's try was disallowed, but Gelant showed his versatility and added points off the tee as well, giving the Stormers a 0-15 lead after 30 minutes.

Just before half time, Munster worked their way onto the scoresheet with a try by Jack O’Donoghue. Following a first-half showing like that, the main goal for the Stormers was to stay in control and deliver for the full 80 – something that had often proved problematic for John Dobson’s side. And as soon as the second half kicked off, that ability was immediately put into question.

Munster hit back with the first points in the second 40. The Stormers’ job wasn’t made any easier when they lost their skipper Salmaan Moerat to a yellow card – a period during which the hosts scored twice - and Munster took advantage, with Jean Kleyn reducing the visitors’ lead to 14-15 after a lineout – one of the very few areas that could be criticised in the Stormers game in the first half. Warrick Gelant crashes through for a flawless finish on @THESTORMERS first try of the night!@vodacom #URC | #MUNSTO pic.twitter.com/IZbKh0HzgL — Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial_RSA) October 2, 2021

It was almost all Munster in the second half as the Stormers lost their grip on the game, the Irish club went up 19-15 with 30 minutes to go after Scannell got a try. It got worse from there for the Stormers as Munster just kept on returning to their characteristic self and, after a series of penalties, O’Donoghue completed his brace, taking the score to 24-15. RG Snyman extended Muster’s lead when he went over for a try after controlling the ball brilliantly after a lineout. They added a late penalty through Ben Healy to end the game on 34-18.

Point scorers: Munster - Tries: Jack O’Donoghue (2), Jean Kleyn, Niall Scannell, RG Snyman. Conversions: Joey Carbery (3). Penalty: Ben Healy. Stormers - Tries: Warrick Gelant, Leolin Zas. Conversions: Manie Libbok Penalties: Gelant, Tim Swiel. Yellow card: Salmaan Moerat.