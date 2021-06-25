Neill Powell and John McFarland join Sharks coaching setup ahead of United Rugby Championship

DURBAN – The Sharks have refreshed their coaching setup as they ready themselves for September’s United Rugby Championship in Europe, bringing in celebrated Sevens guru Neil Powell and Northern Irishman, John McFarland, who assisted Heyneke Meyer at the Bulls and the Springboks for many years. In something of a shock, Brent Janse van Vuuren, who has been coaching the forwards at the Sharks for the last 18 months, has quit (for family reasons) — hence McFarlane’s appointment — while Powell is a natural successor to former attack coach David Williams, who left a few months ago to rejoin his old English, Bath.

Powell will also look after the Sharks’ defence. The Sharks have also bolstered Sean Everitt’s support staff with former Ireland Under-20 and Leinster Academy manager Noel McNamara, who is also an attack specialist. In a statement, the Sharks explained that their imminent participation in the URC has necessitated a change in approach and a shake-up of their approach to coaching.

Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee said: “We are pleased to have secured the expertise of these experienced coaches who not only have great coaching pedigrees, but are good people, who will fit seamlessly into our culture here at the Sharks. “The result of the Rainbow Cup final played in Treviso is a timely warning that South African rugby cannot adopt a conservative outlook, and with this in mind, it is exciting to welcome these coaches to our Sharks coaching team, as they will impart their knowledge of the northern hemisphere conditions and style of play, as we prepare for our participation in a new tournament. “We have identified areas of our game that we want to improve in and will be announcing further coaching appointments in the coming weeks. We are confident that we’ve assembled a high-level technical team, who will support our head coach in the effective execution of our playing DNA, and which reaffirms our commitment of creating a winning mindset across all spheres of our business”, added Coetzee.