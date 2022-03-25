No Elrigh Louw for Bulls against ’strong’ Dragons outfit in URC

Cape Town – The Bulls have been rocked by the unavailability of star No 8 Elrigh Louw for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash against the Dragons at Loftus Versfeld (7.15pm kickoff). Louw, who is pushing hard for a place in the Springbok squad after a number of outstanding performances for the Bulls, was left out of the Pretoria side when coach Jake White announced the match-23.

White said on Friday that the 22-year-old loose forward has contracted Covid-19, and was in isolation for seven or eight days. However, he was confident that Louw would be back for next weekend’s big clash against Ulster, where he will go head-to-head with Springbok No 8 Duane Vermeulen. The experienced Arno Botha, who has been excellent at blindside flank, moves to No 8, where he has played a lot of rugby in his career as well, with Cyle Brink continuing at blindside flank and captain Marcell Coetzee at openside.

There are two changes to the backline that started in last week’s 57-12 victory over the Scarlets, with Lionel Mapoe returning at outside centre for Cornal Hendricks, and Embrose Papier back at scrumhalf in place of Zak Burger. Powerful tighthead prop Mornay Smith, who is now over his ankle injury and featured for the Bulls Currie Cup side against the Lions on Wednesday, will play off the bench against the Dragons, but veteran hooker Bismarck du Plessis has been left out despite completing a three-match ban for a dangerous tackle against Munster.

“This week we are up against a Dragons side that has welcomed back at least three of their internationals from Welsh duty, so that is a reflection of the strong team we will be facing,” White said. “This is a side that is well-coached and has shown how dangerous they can be. They will be motivated to do well and begin their tour of South Africa on a positive note.

“We will need to be at our very best if we intend to stop this side that can pose a real challenge.” Bulls Team 15 Kurt-Lee Arendse 14 Canan Moodie 13 Lionel Mapoe 12 Harold Vorster 11 Madosh Tambwe 10 Chris Smith 9 Embrose Papier 8 Arno Botha 7 Cyle Brink 6 Marcell Coetzee (captain) 5 Ruan Nortje 4 Walt Steenkamp 3 Jacques van Rooyen 2 Johan Grobbelaar 1 Gerhard Steenkamp.

