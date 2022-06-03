‘Nobody gave us a chance a year ago,’ says Stormers’ Ruhan Nel ahead of URC quarter-final

Cape Town — It goes without saying that the Stormers would have quite a few things to be grateful for given their upward trajectory in the United Rugby Championship. And for centre Ruhan Nel, it’s the fact that he’s been able to walk this path with his team every step of the way this season. The South African Shield-winning Stormers will face Edinburgh on Saturday in a quarter-final bout at Cape Town Stadium after not only booking their spot in the top-eight, but also securing the No 2 berth on the log and ensuring they have a home semi in the bag.

Story continues below Advertisement

Speaking during the Under Armour All Out Mile event this week, Nel highlighted some of the ‘special’ moments thus far, both personally and from a team perspective. “I think I am just grateful to have played in 17 of the 18 games we’ve played so far,” he said. “To remain injury-free in a season like the one we have been having is very special. “From a team perspective… this was of course one of those standouts seasons, people didn’t give us a chance a year ago, and everyone knows what was happening at the union.

“So, to have a home quarter-final and see more and more people fill up the stadium every weekend has been really special. Going into the quarter-final with a couple of thousand people there is something we’re looking to embrace. It really is like having a 16th player on the field.” Nel will partner up with Rikus Pretorius in the midfield this weekend with Damian Willemse missing out on this one due to injury. Throughout this season, the former Blitzboks stalwart has been a proper presence in midfield, while their outside backs have flourished under the more expansive style.

Story continues below Advertisement

The trio of Manie Libbok, Willemse and Warrick Gelant of course played a major role in that, and the 31-year-old Nel is confident that their backs are not only ready to do their part in forcing the Scottish side into errors, but also to be alert to any counter-attacking opportunities - an area they have been potent in. “I think we try to be so well-balanced that if Manie kicks or Warrick kicks, whether we go up into the air or go with distance kicks, it’s about how we can apply pressure in chasing those kicks and maybe forcing them (opposition) into making a wrong decision. “That’s where we have been good this season, off counter-attacks. As backs it might not be as rough or as full-on as forwards,” he chuckled. “But we also try to force their backs into some decision-making stuff…maybe kicking a bad kick or any other field decision.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I imagine they’ll be the same and their guys will also be looking to counter or use opportunities from scramble. In play-off rugby, anything can happen, and we will definitely be switched-on for opportunities.” He added: “Throughout the whole season, we would create opportunities and we would maybe just get over eager and then it’s a missed opportunity or a try that’s gone begging. “I think that’s something that not only us but also a lot of other teams try and work on - when you get a linebreak or so in the 22, just to remain patient and get the points, whether it’s three points or you’re lucky enough to score a try.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I do think we’ve got the players, the game plan and the game-breakers to get us there. So, with play-off rugby it’s going to be even more important to make use of those opportunities.”

Nel has produced some manual-worthy hits, and while he didn’t single out any one player he’d like to rattle, he feels that’s the first hit, from anybody on anybody, should certainly be made to count. “I feel I shouldn’t single anyone out,” he said with a smile. “I think we should just make sure that that first contact is a solid one on whoever it is. It needs to be solid to really get into it.” Tackling aside, if the Stormers manage to hit the targets they’ve been doing until now, it’s hard to imagine them not leaving Edinburgh man-down.