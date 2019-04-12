Michael Willemse scored the only try for the Southern Kings against the Ospreys on Friday night. Photo: Richard Huggard/BackpagePix

The Southern Kings had no reply to Ospreys as they went down 43-7 in Port Elizabeth on Friday night. The Welsh visitors scored five tries in the first half to lay the foundation for the PRO14 victory at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Fullback Dan Evans started the try-fest with two five-pointers early on.

He first scored in the 13th minute (5-0) and followed it up with another try four minutes later. Flyhalf Luke Price converted both (14-0).

Ospreys went further ahead when Corey Allen scored and Price missed the kick (19-0).

The Kings had no answer as Ospreys ran with every ball. The visitors scored again, this time with rightwing Hanno Dirksen crossing the tryline (24-0). Price converted (26-0).

The Kings just could not close all the gaps and lock Bradley Davies scored in the 29th minute.

Price converted for the visitors to lead 33-0 at halftime.

In the second half, replacement Sam Davies was stopped on the line by Kings left wing Bjorn Basson.

Scrumhalf Stefan Ungerer then ran through, but the try was not awarded as hooker Michael Willemse’s pass was adjudged to be forward.

The Kings were their own worst enemies and in the 52nd minute when lock Stephan Greeff was yellow-carded.

Dan Evans completed his hat trick of tries to take the score to 38-0. Replacement flyhalf Sam Davies missed the conversion.

The Kings eventually opened their account when Willemse forced his way over after a maul.

Just before the end, Bradley Davies scored his second try and Sam Davies missed the conversion.

Maximum points for @ospreys and they stay in the hunt for a #GUINNESSPRO14 Final Series spot 💪@DanEvs15 was the star of the show with a hat-trick against @SouthernKingsSA! 🏉🏉🏉 pic.twitter.com/YzTp5BbKz6 — PRO14 RUGBY (@PRO14Official) April 12, 2019

Points-Scorers

Southern Kings 7 – Try: Michael Willemse. Conversion: Masixole Banda (1).

Ospreys 43 – Tries: Dan Evans (3), Corey Allen, Hanno Dirksen, Bradley Davies (2). Conversions: Luke Price (3), Sam Davies (1).

