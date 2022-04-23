Pedrie Wannenburg to be honoured at Saturday's Loftus URC game

Cape Town - Pedrie Wannenburg will be remembered before kickoff at Saturday’s United Rugby Championship clash between the Bulls and Benetton as tributes poured in following the death of the former Springbok loose forward. Wannenburg won three Super Rugby titles and five Currie Cups in a memorable career in Pretoria between 2001 and 2010, and also played in 20 Tests for the Springboks.

Story continues below Advertisment

The 41-year-old died in a car accident in Harris County in Houston, Texas on Friday night, where a teenage driver of another car - who was involved in a high-speed chase with the police - crashed into Wannenburg's black SUV, which was a complete write-off. Wannenburg's family was with him in the car, with son Francois also injured and requiring surgery, while wife Evette and daughter Isabelle were not seriously injured, according to Houston-based website khou.com ALSO READ: Former Springbok, Bulls loose forward Pedrie Wannenburg dies in car accident in US

Blue Bulls Rugby Union president Willem Strauss confirmed to IOL Sport that a moment's silence will be observed before the Bulls-Benetton match, which starts at 2pm. "Pedrie will be a Vodacom Bulls legend forever, and was a real character of our beautiful game. Let’s keep his young son, who is critical, in our prayers," Strauss added. After operating at No 8, blindside flank and even lock at times as a powerful ball-carrier, Wannenburg left the Bulls in 2010 and joined Ulster for a few seasons, before moving on to Castres and then Oyannax in France.

Story continues below Advertisment

He set sail for the United States in 2016, where he signed up with the Denver Stampede, and finished off his playing career at Austin Elite in 2018. Wannenburg was then appointed as an assistant coach at Austin in 2019, where he was still involved up to his death. Former Bulls and Springbok stalwart Bryan Habana took to social media to express his shock about Wannenburg's passing.

Story continues below Advertisment

"Devastating news to wake up to. R.I.P rooms… you will be sorely missed. Praying for Evette, the kids and his family at this tragic time. A @BlueBullsRugby legend.” Another Bulls and Bok teammate, Warren Brosnihan, wrote alongside a photo of Wannenburg: "Devastated to wake up & see messages of Pedrie’s passing, in the USA. Our prayers go to his son, who is in ICU and his family.

Story continues below Advertisment

"2 soldiers, 2 team mates present in this photo from 2004, now missing on earth. Ettiene & now Pedrie #RIP #PedrieWannenburg”