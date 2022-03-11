Plenty of firsts for Stormers in Stellenbosch as Damian Willemse brings up his 50

Cape Town Damian Willemse will run out for his 50th Stormers cap when they take on Zebre Parma in a United Rugby Championship clash in Stellenbosch on Sunday (kick-off 6.05pm). The Stormers will be playing their first-ever competitive match at the Danie Craven Stadium, while it will also be their first home game against European opposition.

The 23-year-old Willemse, who made his Stormers debut in 2017 at 18, will start at inside centre against the Italian side this weekend. Experienced flank Deon Fourie Will lead the side in the absence of regular skipper Steven Kitshoff, who is being rested as part of a Springbok player management plan. Fit-again Warrick Gelant will start at fullback, with Leolin Zas elevated to the Stormers side on the wing following solid performances for Western Province in the Currie Cup.

Brok Harris shifts from tighthead to loosehead prop, with Neethling Fouche starting at tighthead, while Hacjivah Dayimani is back in the starting line-up on the flank.

Stormers head coach John Dobson said they are looking forward to playing in a “special atmosphere” in Stellenbosch. "We want to make the most of the special atmosphere at the Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday and produce some good rugby. "It is great to be back on home soil and the team has worked very hard this week. We know this is the start of an important run of home games for us and we want to make sure we are as accurate as possible in all areas," he said.

Stormers team 15 Warrick Gelant 14 Seabelo Senatla 13 Ruhan Nel 12 Damian Willemse 11 Leolin Zas 10 Manie Libbok 9 Herschel Jantjies 8 Evan Roos 7 Hacjivah Dayimani 6 Deon Fourie (captain) 5 Marvin Orie 4 Adre Smith 3 Neethling Fouche 2 Scarra Ntubeni 1 Brok Harris. Bench: 16 Andre-Hugo Venter 17 Ali Vermaak 18 Sazi Sandi 19 Ernst van Rhyn 20 Junior Pokomela 21 Paul de Wet 22 Tim Swiel 23 Rikus Pretorius.