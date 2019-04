The Cheetahs will play the Southern Kings in this weekend's Pro14 SA derby in Bloemfontein. Photo: INPHO/Alex Davidson

BLOEMFONTEIN – Welshman Dan Jones, a member of Guinness Pro14's Elite Referee Squad, will blow Saturday's derby between Cheetahs and Southern Kings at the Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein.

Two other South African officials will also be on duty in Bloemfontein. They are Paul Mente, who will be one of the assistant refs, and Johann Greeffe, who will be the television match official (TMO).