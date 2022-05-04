Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Rohan Janse van Rensburg joins Sharks from England’s Sale Sharks

FILE - Former Lions centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg has joined the Sharks from England’s Sale Sharks on a three-year contract. Photo: BackpagePix

FILE - Former Lions centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg has joined the Sharks from England’s Sale Sharks on a three-year contract. Photo: BackpagePix

Published 53m ago

Share

Durban — The Sharks’ search to adequately replace Andre Esterhuizen could well be over after they signed burly centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg from Sale Sharks in England.

The powerfully-built Esterhuizen left the Sharks in April 2020 when a lockdown window opened and they have struggled to find a like-for-like player given how important Esterhuizen was to their game plan.

Story continues below Advertisment

Marius Louw has been an industrious replacement but is nowhere near Esterhuizen’s physical dimensions and in any case, Louw is now reportedly on his way to the Lions as a replacement for Burger Odendaal, who is heading for Wasps in the UK.

The Sharks this year brought in Wallaby international Ben Tapuia but at age 33 he would never have been a long-term prospect while Janse van Rensburg has signed for three years.

While Janse van Rensburg is 10cm shorter than Esterhuizen, at 109kgs he is almost as muscular and he can certainly get the attack over the advantage line, as Esterhuizen did so well.

More on this

The 27-year-old Janse van Rensburg made his name at the Lions and played one Test for the Springboks (in 2016) before joining Sale in Manchester. He is the latest big-name coming to Durban since the Sharks joined forces with an American consortium -- they have already secured key Springboks in Siya Kolisi, Bongi Mbonambi and Eben Etzebeth.

@MikeGreenaway67

IOL Sport

Story continues below Advertisment

Related Topics:

Share

Recent stories by:

Mike Greenaway