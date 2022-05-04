Rohan Janse van Rensburg joins Sharks from England’s Sale Sharks

The powerfully-built Esterhuizen left the Sharks in April 2020 when a lockdown window opened and they have struggled to find a like-for-like player given how important Esterhuizen was to their game plan.

Durban — The Sharks’ search to adequately replace Andre Esterhuizen could well be over after they signed burly centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg from Sale Sharks in England.

Marius Louw has been an industrious replacement but is nowhere near Esterhuizen’s physical dimensions and in any case, Louw is now reportedly on his way to the Lions as a replacement for Burger Odendaal, who is heading for Wasps in the UK.

𝗖𝗟𝗨𝗕 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 🦈



Sale Sharks can today announce that @RohanJVR12 will leave the club at the end of the season to return to South Africa. 🇿🇦



We would like to thank Rohan for his amazing contribution to Sale Sharks over the years. 🙌



— Sale Sharks 🦈 (@SaleSharksRugby) May 4, 2022

The Sharks this year brought in Wallaby international Ben Tapuia but at age 33 he would never have been a long-term prospect while Janse van Rensburg has signed for three years.

While Janse van Rensburg is 10cm shorter than Esterhuizen, at 109kgs he is almost as muscular and he can certainly get the attack over the advantage line, as Esterhuizen did so well.