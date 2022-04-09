SA braces for a Stormers-Bulls blockbuster with plenty at stake

Cape Town - Not like a good ol’ North-South derby is ever one to not look forward to, but this game is nothing less than salivating. The Stormers will host the Bulls in Cape Town today (kick-off 2pm), and there are a good number of reasons why it’s one not to be missed.

With the hosts (in sixth spot) leading the visitors (seventh) by one point on the United Rugby Championship standings, there is everything to play for with four rounds of regular-season action remaining. Then there are bragging rights – will the Stormers be able to boast a double over the ‘unassisted’ Bulls, or will the men from Pretoria remove that ‘sour taste’ from their palate? Only time will tell. Here are four areas that will be crucial in determining who walks away victorious at Cape Town Stadium. The back-row brawl

As two of the best-performing youngsters in the competition, the names of Evan Roos and Elrigh Louw – going head to head, no less – alone should be enough to get you even more hyped up for this clash. But the two loose trios, as a whole, pack serious punch. For the Stormers, Deon Fourie makes a welcome return. He has been a menace for the opposition at the breakdowns, while his counterpart Marcell Coetzee has also been a joy to watch.

Add in the blindsiders Hacjivah Dayimani and Cyle Brink, and you’re hard-pressed to find a more thrilling back-row contest.

Most commanding general There is no point in discussing Morné Steyn’s abilities like some first-semester introductory class – we all know about his magnetic boot and the key role he has played (a pleasant surprise given his traditional role as kicking maestro) in the Bulls’ attack since rugby returned, but how good has Manie Libbok been? The Stormers pivot has had some ups and downs since arriving in Cape Town but, since then, he has become one of the Stormers’ standouts, and his growth has been aided by having Damian Willemse – a revelation at 12 – and Warrick Gelant around him.

That aside, Libbok has spruced up his No 10 duties with brilliant touches of creativity, X-factor and pace. If he produces more of the same today, then I don’t see Mr Reliable outperforming his former understudy. Scrummaging superiority

The Bulls put up a strong scrummaging performance against Ulster last weekend, and while the Stormers last week welcomed back Bok prop Frans Malherbe, he’s been named on the bench for today. Whether it’s to ease him in (he started last weekend) or ensure a menacing presence at tighthead throughout the game by bringing him on in the second half, this area should be a spectacle.

Battle of the backs Given how potent both backlines have been, don’t be surprised if the match is decided by a former Sevens player pouncing and scoring or any other speed merchant running in an opportunistic try.