Scarlets make three changes to youthful side for clash against Springbok-laden Sharks

Johannesburg — Scarlets might be coming off of an impressive victory over Glasgow, but that fact alone will not be enough to overcome a powerful Sharks team on Friday in their United Rugby Championship (URC) encounter at Jonsson Kings Park (kick-off 7pm). Head coach Dwayne Peel has made three changes to the starting XV that beat the Warriors 35-10 last weekend; with injuries to Ryan Conbeer and Rhys Patchell forcing the introduction of fit-again Corey Baldwin on the wing and Sam Costelow at No 10, while scrumhalf Dane Blacker takes over from Gareth Davies, who is reporting for Welsh duty.

Overall, it is a youthful Scarlets side that is heavily depleted of its Test players, which accounts for several of their 19 absentees.



Here's our 2️⃣3️⃣ to take on @SharksRugby at Kings Park on Friday (17:10 UK)



3️⃣ changes to starting XV

🔥 Corey returns

✅ Archie set for URC debut



Dyma eich 23 i wynebu'r Sharks



Story ➡️ https://t.co/0PeWm6Rkls#SHAvSCA #URC #YmaOHyd pic.twitter.com/oMhbrGF4Ar — Scarlets Rugby (@scarlets_rugby) March 10, 2022 In comparison, and despite the fact that the Welsh-outfit will still be able to field five internationals, they face a more grizzled Sharks outfit with no less than nine Springboks in its run-on side, including a front-row comprised of impressive monikers such as Ox, ‘Big Dog’ and The Tank. As intimidating as the first-three might sound, the Sharks pack will also enjoy the prestige, mobility and physicality afforded to them from the likes of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, the returning Sikhumbuzo Notshe and workman Henco Venter. It might be here that the game is won or lost, particularly at the breakdown, as the trio come up against the street-smarts and experience of Blade Thomson and Sione Kalamafoni, and the youthful exuberance of Dan Davis.

Despite losing the effervescent Lukhanyo Am for two months, the Durbanites’ backline also possesses an accomplished array of power, speed and X-factor. Nevertheless, the battle for the midfield could be the tastiest skirmish of all as the centre-paring of Marius Louw and Jeremy Ward seek to subdue the Test-match knowhow of Scott and Johnny Williams, and unleash a potent back-three. All of these assets were neatly summed up by Peel when he announced his team on Thursday. “The Sharks are a star-studded team with a lot of Springbok internationals,” he said, as reported by Wales Online. “Physicality is something that’s taken for granted here – if you don’t turn up with good physicality you are going to be in trouble.

“The Sharks also have pace out wide in abundance. Their back-three players (Springboks Aphelele Fassi, Sbu Nkosi and Makazole Mapimpi) are able to hurt you with speed. The starting point for us is to match physicality, then we have to limit opportunities for their outside-backs because they are world stars who are dangerous. “So, we have to be clinical, disciplined and take our opportunities when they come.” Scarlets will be the first European-based side to compete on a hallowed SA ground, and that too will play a massive part in the outcome of the match. Warm and humid conditions are expected on Friday, conditions that the hosts will be far-more accustomed to and which can be an energy-sapping ordeal for any visitor to the Shark Tank.

Earlier this week, Shark coach Sean Everitt hinted at the Sharks opting for a more ball-in-hand approach, weather permitting, in an effort to grind down their opposition. It is possible that Scarlets will opt for a more tactical approach to negate that and place pressure on their hosts in their own half. Both sides, however, do enjoy running with the ball, so it might very well come down to who can outlast the other in the second half as fatigue takes its toll. Teams

Sharks Starting XV: 15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Siya Kolisi (capt), 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Gerbrandt Grobler, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche; Replacements: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Khutha Mchunu, 19 Le Roux Roets, 20 Phepsi Buthelezi, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Tito Bonilla, 23 Werner Kok Scarlets Starting XV: 15 Tom Rogers; 14 Steff Evans, 13 Johnny Williams, 12 Scott Williams (capt), 11 Corey Baldwin; 10 Sam Costelow, 9 Dane Blacker; 8 Sione Kalamafoni 7 Dan Davis 6 Blade Thomson 5 Jac Price 4 Sam Lousi 3 Samson Lee 2 Daf Hughes 1 Steff Thomas;