Seabelo Senatla handed four-week ban, Willie Engelbrecht escapes further sanction

CAPE TOWN – The Stormers will be without Seabelo Senatla for their Rainbow Cup SA clash with the Bulls after the speedster was handed a four-week suspension for the red card he received against the Sharks.

Senatla was red-carded in their Rainbow Cup-opener against the Sharks in the 14th minute for a reckless aerial attempt on Aphelele Fassis, which saw the Sharks fullback land on his neck, transgressing Law 9.17: “A player must not tackle, charge, pull, push or grasp an opponent whose feet are off the ground.”

In the hearing conducted by by Judicial Officer Adv Tokkie van Zyl (SC), Senatla admitted that the red card was justified, and the abbreviated process was followed.

The transgression was treated as a mid-range offence and the player was suspended for four weeks, up to and including Friday, 4 June.

While he was also shown red in the same match, Stormers No 8 Willie Engelbrecht won’t be spending any time on the sidelines following his send-off.

Engelbrecht was red carded in the 47th minute after receiving his second yellow card. Both yellow cards for dangerous tackling.

Law 9.13 states that “a player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously. Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders.” However, judicial officer Adv Rob Stelzner (SC) found that the second yellow card was unwarranted. It has been expunged from Engelbrecht’s record, which means that the red card is also to be erased from the his record.

Both players were represented by Adv Attie Heyns and a representative from MyPlayers.

@WynonaLouw

IOL Sport