Sharks aware total focus required against Leinster despite flood disaster

Durban - The Springboks under Rassie Erasmus say the key to their success is for the “main thing to stay the main thing”, and that is for the focus to stay on the game and not be hijacked by peripheral issues. Similarly, Sharks coach Sean Everitt says that despite the emotion his players feel about trying to put smiles on KZN faces after the flood disaster, they can only do that by focussing on playing well against Leinster on Saturday evening in Durban in a vital United Rugby Championship match for the home team.

There are three rounds left in the tournament and while the Irish team are sitting pretty at the top of the table, the Sharks are sixth and have to garner points as the wind-down to the play-offs begins. “The flood devastation is definitely always in the back of people’s minds. Lives and homes have been lost, it is massive but our focus has to be on the rugby because if we get the rugby right, then a good performance will hopefully take people's minds off the devastation,” Everitt said. ALSO READ: Pedrie Wannenburg to be honoured at Saturday's Loftus URC game

The Sharks would dearly love to beat the Irish giants not only for the vital log points but also because this province needs some good news, but as Everitt says, the Sharks need to keep their eye on the ball if they are to produce good news. Much has been made of the fact that Leinster left in Dublin some household names of world rugby, but that hardly means they will be pushovers at Kings Park. “Regardless of who Leinster put out on the park, they will be strong — they have named 10 internationals in their team to play us, even if the big names are not there,” Everitt warned. “Even when the Six Nations was on they managed to gather 23 log points, and that was pretty much down to the guys they will play against today.”

Everitt has recalled Springbok fullback Aphelele Fassi who has recovered from six weeks of injury. “He has been out for a while but has been very good at training and we have full confidence in his ability to hit the ground running,” Everitt said. “Prior to his injury, he was playing well, he was Man of the Match against Benetton in his last game. He is good under the ball, he has a left boot that has improved a lot but most of all his counter-attacking ability from the back brings a lot of X-factor to the team.

Ominously, there is a weather prediction of rain for Saturdau night, but the Sharks have grown so used to inclement conditions that they will probably welcome it. “The weather looks a bit grim but you never know on the coast what you will get come kick-off,” Everitt said. “Our attack has improved vastly over the last few weeks (in the rain), so even though they are famous for keeping the ball through the phases, they will have to stop us too, and accuracy will go a long way to helping our cause.”

