Sharks promote Neil Powell from defence coach to director of rugby

Durban — Springbok Sevens guru Neil Powell has been appointed Director of Rugby at the Sharks, a massive promotion from the defence coach position he signed up for a few months ago. Powell, who has had incredible success on the World Sevens circuit, will take up his new position after the Sevens World Cup takes place in Cape Town in September, his final tournament in charge of the Blitzboks.

The Sharks until now have not had a Rugby Director — it was a position that at one point was going to be filled by Brendan Venter, but he could not commit full time to the position and has consulted for the Sharks from time to time. Sean Everitt will continue as head coach but whereas Powell was going to be under him as an assistant coach, Everitt will now report to Powell. Powell was in Durban this week and was an observer at the Sharks’ training sessions in their build-up to their must-win match against the Bulls. The Sharks were under enormous pressure to get a positive result against the Bulls — which they subsequently did — after their star-studded team had faltered in their home-and-away matches against the Stormers.

The Sharks players and staff were informed of Powell’s appointment a few days before the Bulls game. When Everitt announced his team to play the Bulls on Thursday, he was asked about Powell, who had been spotted at the training sessions.

He said: “First of all, Neil is a really good person. He's got strong values and that shows in the performance of the Blitzboks over the past several years, be it as a player or a coach. “He brings in different ideas and that's great because we're always looking to improve,” Everitt said of the 43-year-old Powell, who in his playing days was a scrumhalf for the Cheetahs.

“One of Neil's strengths is defence and that's why we appointed him a few months ago,” Everitt continued. “The culture that the Blitzboks have developed is certainly admirable. They're definitely one of the most successful sporting teams on the planet at this very moment, having won 35 matches on the trot. “We're strong on culture and performance here and we're hoping we can build on that by using Neil's experience.”