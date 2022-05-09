Sharks sign rising star Vincent Tshituka, Carlu Sadie expected to follow him

Durban — The Sharks’ relentless pursuit to build a super team has taken another major step forward with the signing of red hot Lions flank Vincent Tshituka on a three-year-deal, and another potent Lion, tighthead prop Carlu Sadie, is expected to be announced shortly.
Just last week they landed a big catch in Sale Sharks and one-time Springbok centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg while some time ago, super Springbok Eben Etzebeth was confirmed to be moving to Hollywoodbets Kings Park to be reunited with his former Stormers and current Bok teammates Siya Kolisi and Bongi Mobambi.
What the Sharks are clearly doing is taking a leaf out of United Rugby Championship champions Leinster and building strong depth in key positions. They already have excellent loose forwards in Phepsi Buthelezi, Dylan Richardson, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Henco Venter and Kolisi, with up and comers in Mpilo Gumede and Lappies Labuschagne, and the underrated grafter Thembelani Bholi.
This powerhouse loose-forward has been 🔥 this season with numerous VURC Player of the Match performances to his name. Welcoming the hugely talented Vincent Tshituka to #OurSharks family, as he joins us on a 3-year contract 🔥#OurSharksForever pic.twitter.com/vYRPmPRLW1— The Sharks (@SharksRugby) May 9, 2022
Front-rower Sadie has been devastating for a Lions scrum that has won the most penalties in the URC and with Thomas du Toit growing into the best form of his career, the Sharks have prime choice at tighthead now.
The 23-year-old Tshituka has been sensational in the URC and has won an impressive four man-of-the-match awards in the competition.
He is known to be Bok coach Jacques Nienaber’s long-term plans and he is likely to join the Bok squad once his South African citizenship has been resolved — he and his brother Emmanuel were born in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Vincent is 1.95 m (6 ft 5 in) and a lean 107kgs, giving him the ideal dimensions for a loose forward, and when you add in his incredible work rate and skill set, you have a Springbok star of the future.
Later this year, a Sharks starting 15 could look like this: 15 Aphelele Fassi; 14 Yaw Penxe; 13 Lukhanyo Am; 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg; 11 Makazole Mapimpi; 10 Curwin Bosch; 9 Jaden Hendrikse; 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe; 7 Vincent Tshituka; 6 Siya Kolisi; 5 Gerbrandt Grobler; 4 Eben Etzebeth; 3 Thomas du Toit; 2 Bongi Mbonambi; 1 Ox Nche
IOL Sport