Sharks sign Wallaby Ben Tapuai and Griquas’ Eduan Keyter

DURBAN – The Sharks have confirmed the signing of Griquas wing Eduan Keyter as one of three new players to join the team ahead of their venture into Europe’s United Rugby Championship in September. Keyter scored four tries for the Kimberley team in their recent Currie Cup victory over the Lions and is joined by former Queensland Reds centre Ben Tapuai and experienced lock Gerbrandt Grobler as new arrivals for the Durban side.

Samoa-born Tapuai spent six years in Brisbane where he accumulated 64 appearances, before adding a further 12 with the Western Force. During that time, he made seven Test appearances for the Wallabies between 2011 and 2012.



He has spent the last five years playing in the UK and will bring significant intellectual capital given his experiences of northern hemisphere rugby for Bath and Harlequins. The 25-year-old Keyter is currently the top try-scorer in the Currie Cup with six touchdowns. He made his senior debut two years ago in Griquas' 37-13 victory over the Sharks and in the most recent match between the teams, won by the Sharks in Kimberley, Keyter scored one of his team's two tries.

Grobler joins the Sharks from Stade Francais. He started his junior career with the Bulls but moved to Western Province as a senior, representing the province at Currie Cup level and the Stormers in Super Rugby between 2012 and 2014 before making the move north. He has played high profile rugby in both the UK and France, moving from Cape Town in South Africa to Racing 92 for two years before moving to Ireland where he turned out for Munster, then to England where he enjoyed two seasons with Gloucester, playing under former Sharks lock and Lions coach Johan Ackermann before returning to the Top 14 with Stade Francais last year. @MikeGreenaway67