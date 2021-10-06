Sharks to set up a permanent base in Switzerland to make touring easier

Durban – The Sharks are to put down roots in Switzerland as their venture into European rugby gathers momentum, with the plan for them to have a permanent base in a central location to make touring easier in the United Rugby Championship. This forward-thinking initiative makes sense from a logistical point of view but is also taking into account the reality that Covid-19 is going to be around for some time to come.

To this end, the Sharks have formalised a partnership with the Servette de Geneve rugby club and the business community of Geneva, with the focus on growing the sport in the region and the creation of a CSI funding programme that will focus on development and the uplifting of communities in South Africa. The Sharks will use Geneva as a base camp to prepare for matches played in Europe and the longer term plan is to establish a branch of the Sharks Academy there. Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee said: “As a global brand, partnering with Servette de Geneve and the business community in Geneva is very much in line with the Sharks’ objective and focus on taking our brand to the world”.

“The eagerness of the Servette de Genève and the business community of Geneva is testimony to the strength of the Sharks brand and this will undoubtedly grow the Shark’s presence in Switzerland and the greater Europe. The team looks forward to basing ourselves in Geneva and to utilising the top-class facilities, grow our brand and ultimately the sport we love in the beautiful city of Geneva.” “We continually strive to identify social responsibility initiatives that will benefit our communities in South Africa and this partnership will allow us to raise much needed funds to bolster our efforts in making a difference in our country. This bi-lateral cooperation will also be focused on the uplifting and expansion of not just rugby in both our regions, but in other key areas such as education, social upliftment and commercial growth.” The partnership between the Sharks and Servette de Geneve will be facilitated by Team One Conseil, who are helping to develop the Sharks brand in France and Switzerland and have been mandated to support both parties in the structuring of this partnership.