‘Significant for Bulls’ as Johan Goosen extends stay in Pretoria

Cape Town — The Bulls received a welcome boost on Friday when mercurial flyhalf Johan Goosen penned a contract extension until 2026. The 29-year-old Goosen sustained a serious knee injury during the United Rugby Championship last October, which kept him on the sidelines for the rest of the season.

It was a huge blow to Jake White’s side, as Goosen had played an influential role throughout the 2021 Currie Cup season that culminated in a second successive trophy for the Pretoria side. Chris Smith stepped up to the breach in Goosen’s absence, while Morné Steyn also played his part, as the Bulls made it all the way to the URC final, which they lost to the Stormers in Cape Town in June. But with Goosen back, White will hope that his team can go one step further.

The former Cheetahs star’s decision to remain in South Africa is also good news for the Springboks, as he is undergoing his rehabilitation with the national side as well, with coach Jacques Nienaber hoping that he could play some role in either the upcoming Rugby Championship or November tour to Europe. “We are very pleased to confirm that Johan Goosen will remain with the Bulls until 2026. He is a very important part of our plans going forward, so to have him commit to the side for the next four years is significant for us,” White said in a statement on Friday. “Not only is Johan critical for the Bulls, but for South African rugby in general. There is plenty that he offers on and off the field, where he provides leadership and is a great mentor for the youngsters around him. We have no doubt that he will continue to make a huge impact at the Bulls over the coming years.”

White will hope that Goosen can feature for the Bulls first in the new URC season before rejoining the Boks. The Bulls have also been able to retain the signatures of Steyn (until 2023), Cornal Hendricks (2024), Jan-Hendrik Wessels (2024), Ruan Nortje (2025), Keagan Johannes (2026), Mornay Smith (2026) and Elrigh Louw (2027). They have brought in a few fresh recruits as well, including wing Sbu Nkosi (Sharks) and loose forwards Mihlali Mosi (Cheetahs) and Phumzile Maqondwana (Pumas).

