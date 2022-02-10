Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Curwin Bosch back for Sharks’ crunch Bulls URC clash

Durban - The Sharks have reverted to stalwart Marius Louw to solve their problematic inside centre position for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship visit to the Bulls while former Springboks Sikhumbuzo Notshe and Curwin Bosch return from the wilderness to play off the bench. No 8 Notshe made an impressive comeback last week in the Sharks’ Currie Cup victory over Western Province following a long injury layoff and Bosch also looked more like his old self in that same game.

Notshe will cover loose forward and Bosch will back up Pumas flyhalf Toti Bonilla and also fullback Aphelele Fassi. The No 12 jersey continues to be an issue for the Sharks, pretty much ever since Andre Esterhuizen left for Harlequins in the UK in early 2020. Louw and Jeremy Ward were in a duel for the position for some time and while Louw won that battle, he has never quite nailed the position down. Aussie Ben Tapuai was then recruited from Harlequins and he was just settling down nicely when he picked up a knee injury in training last week and could not play against the Stormers. He remains injured this week.

In Cape Town last week, Lukhanyo Am moved to 12 and Ward came into the side at 13 but the latter did not take his opportunity and has dropped out of the match-23.

So Am goes back to his customary position and Louw is given another shot at inside centre. There are two chances in the pack where the experienced Henco Venter replaces youngster Jeandre Labuschagne and at lock Gerbrandt Grobler cpmes in for Ruben van Heerden. Sharks