Siya Kolisi back but Thomas du Toit retains Sharks captaincy

Durban - Unsurprisingly, Sharks coach Sean Everitt has mostly opted for continuity in selecting his team to play the Lions in a United Rugby Championship match at Hollywoodbets Kings Park on Saturday. Last week the Sharks bounced back from a loss to Edinburgh by smashing the Dragons 51-3 and Everitt has limited changes to a few rotational switches including bringing back Siya Kolisi for James Venter at openside flank.

Interestingly, Thomas du Toit retains the captaincy and Kolisi will be the vice-captain. Reniel Hugo returns to the starting line-up with Le Roux Roets shifting to the bench and in the final change to the pack, Henco Venter comes in for Jeandre Labushagne, who will feature off the bench. With eight wins and 41 points from their 14 matches to date, the Sharks are entrenched in eighth position on the log, 11 ahead of the Lions who are 12th.

“Last week’s win over the Dragons was a really good platform for us to build on and now it’s about us building momentum,” Everitt said.

The South African sides all have a game in hand over the top five sides on the log, so a win on Saturday for the Sharks will give their campaign a major boost. “The log is really important at the moment and a win this week will be big for us because the other two local franchises are also playing each other and we’re fighting in the SA Shield competition.” Sharks team

15 Anthony Volmink, 14 Werner Kok, 13 Ben Tapuai, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Siya Kolisi, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Gerbrandt Grobler, 3 Thomas du Toit (c), 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ox Nche. Bench: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Khuta Mchunu, 19 Le Roux Roets, 20 Jeandre Labuschagne, 21 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Boeta Chamberlain. IOL Sport