South African URC teams to play each other this weekend

Cape Town — The South African sides will get back to United Rugby Championship action this weekend after last weekend’s games were postponed due to the outbreak of the new Omicron variant. Munster and Cardiff weet forced to delay their return home from South Africa after members of their squads tested positive for coronavirus.

The two sides travelled to South Africa for the URC fixtures, but all four games were postponed after the new variant of the virus was identified by South African scientists. The two URC derbies originally scheduled for February 2022 have been brought forward and will be played in Durban and Cape Town this weekend. The Sharks will host the Bulls in Durban on Friday (19h00 kick-off at Kings Park), while the Stormers will square off with the Lions in Cape Town on Saturday afternoon (17h00 kick-off at Stadium).

In the latest developments, SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux said: “Our four teams have been hard at work and in conjunction with the tournament organisers, we’ve decided to bring forward two of the derbies originally scheduled for early in the new year.