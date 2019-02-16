Former Stormers lock Jean Kleyn was one of the try-scorers for Munster against the Southern Kings on Friday night. Photo: Billy Stickland/INPHO

The Southern Kings suffered their 13th loss of the PRO14 season when they were beaten 43-0 by Munster at Musgrave Park in Cork on Friday night. The Eastern Cape side started off positively in wet and windy conditions against the Conference A leaders.

Coach Deon Davids’ team, however, gave away too many penalties at crucial times.

Munster scored their first try with their first real attacking move when scrumhalf Neil Cronin crossed the tryline in the 13th minute. Centre Rory Scannell added the extra two points with the conversion.

The Kings were never really overawed, but just could not get going. Things were made a bit easier for Munster when the Kings had No 8 Ruaan Lerm sent to the sin-bin in the 35th minute.

Shortly afterwards, right wing Andrew Conway broke through the visitors’ defence for his team’s second try.

Scannell hit the upright with his conversion attempt.

In the second half, the Kings once again started on the front foot, but their hard work was undone by giving away penalties.

Munster increased their lead to 19-0 in the 53rd minute when left wing Darren Sweetnam rounded off an outstanding backline move, and Scannell converted.

The home side was putting more and more pressure on the Kings, and scored their bonus-point try in the 60th minute when lock Billy Holland barged over.

The Kings were unlucky not to get on to the scoreboard in the 63rd minute when replacement scrumhalf Sarel Pretorius ran through to dot behind the tryline. The referee and TMO ruled that Pretorius had knocked on before he gathered the ball, though, and the try was not awarded.

Munster made good use of their opportunities and were rewarded with a fifth try when replacement Rhys Marshall forced his way over.

Things got even worse for the Kings when replacements Tertius Kruger and Andisa Ntsila were yellow-carded late in the second half.

A cleverly worked lineout led to Munster’s sixth try, scored by lock Jean Kleyn. Scannell scored a seventh try just before the end and converted.

Points-Scorers

Munster 43 – Tries: Neil Cronin, Andrew Conway, Darren Sweetnam, Billy Holland, Rhys Marshall, Jean Kleyn, Rory Scannell. Conversions: Rory Scannell (4).

